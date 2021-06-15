MUMBAI — As in real, so in reel.
Fathers and children have always had deep bonds that have taken on various shades in films. The emotions were varied, from the positive one of deep affection to misunderstandings that drove a wedge between them, and from gratitude to the reverse. Fathers could be determined to protect their progeny at all costs, or to goad them to glories.
On Father’s Day, here are 10 films wherein we saw this relationship take on diverse shades:
“Apne” (2007 / Father: Dharmendra)
Dharmendra is Baldev, an Olympic silver medal-winning boxer and now a boxing coach, but has been unable to live down the disgrace of being framed in USA for using dope during a bout. He has been banned from professional boxing for 15 years. He wants his honor and that of his country cleared by his son Angad (Sunny Deol) avenging his name in the sport. But Angad takes on a different profession for his family’s economic well-being. Baldev’s second son Karan (Bobby Deol) has a weak arm that prevents him from taking up boxing. Baldev’s bitterness against his own situation as well as elder son Angad (also unwittingly responsible for Karan’s injury) remains until Karan finally takes up the sport for his dad’s sake, loses to a crooked opponent and is severely injured. And then Angad steps in to avenge both of them.
This was the first film starring the three Deols together, and their deep real-life values and bond translated into a terrific on-screen bonding between dad and the children.
“Baghban” (2003 / Amitabh Bachchan)
How does a father (and mother) react when his (their) children show a complete lack of gratitude for their all-encompassing love and sacrifices? How do they tackle the sheer callousness of their progeny? The film, originally planned with Dilip Kumar decades before it was made, had a striking end where the father teaches a lasting lesson to his ungrateful clan. The retired father, Raj, asks his four children (Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha and Nasir Khan) about whom they should stay with now and were treated very badly, including a phase when the old couple had to live separately with two of their children!
Raj gets support from a young man (Salman Khan) who treats him and his wife like his parents. Soon, Raj publishes a tell-all novel, “Baghban,” that becomes a bestseller, also giving him good money. And at a special function for the book, he disowns all his ungrateful children.
“Cheeni Kum” (2007 / Paresh Rawal)
Here was a humorous take on a father-daughter relationship. A 64-year-old restaurateur in London (Amitabh Bachchan) falls in love with a 34-year-old customer (Tabu). They soon realize that they are perfect soul-mates. The problem is the fiercely protective, Gandhian father of the girl, who is six years younger to her suitor. He even goes into ‘satyagraha’ to prevent the alliance!
This film brought in a humorous and fresh, even bold take on a love story, with Paresh Rawal playing the horrified father of the girl, who cannot imagine a son-in-law older to him, but soon relents as he faces logical opposition.
“Dangal” (2016 / Aamir Khan)
This was the dramatized life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, eminent Hariyanvi wrestler, who was on a life mission to make his daughters champion world-class wrestlers, showing that girls are in no way inferior to boys. Phogat wanted a son to carry on his legacy, but once he got only daughters, he fiercely motivated two of them to excel in his field, right from their childhood.
Per today’s values, Phogat indulged in bad parenting, and the two girls also initially see it that way, but wisdom strikes them when one of their female friends, at 14, is married off as an unwanted encumbrance by her father. The girls now determine to fulfill their father’s unrealized dream.
Aamir Khan, as always the experimenter with his own image, exceptionally portrayed the strict father, come the cheering, challenging or poignant sequences. And Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, as the grown-up champions, gave him perfect company.
“Drishyam” (2015 / Ajay Devgn)
A father must protect his daughter at all costs. A cable-TV operator simpleton lives a happy life with his wife and two daughters in Goa. When his wife and teenaged elder daughter accidentally kill a brat who has shot his daughter taking a bath and has threatened to make it viral, the father’s only thought is to protect her and his family at all costs. He buries the boy in the dead of night, and they have to go through the grill of a ruthless investigation by cops.
Ajay Devgn’s persona perfectly synched with his role as he misguides the cops at every level, schools his family (as trained by his extensive film watching!) and wins the day. Here was a dad who was NOT going to spoil his daughter’s future or the family’s integrity and happiness. Come what may.
“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001 / Amitabh Bachchan)
A father who does not let his elder son know he is adopted and not his own, his essentially dominating character is enraged when he chooses a girl outside their class and marries her. He disowns his son, letting him know that he is not his own. His younger, real son, meets him and vows to reunite the family, but that does not happen easily.
Amitabh Bachchan perfectly captured the ethos of an angry father, who actually loves both his sons equally but whose anger takes on an unreasonable color. The elder brother bears the brunt, but the father is angry with his younger son, too, as he tries to bring his elder brother back into the family fold. His pride and ego dominates until his wife revolts and shows him how wrong he was to split his own loving family. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan played the two sons.
“Khatta Meetha” (1978 / Ashok Kumar)
A Parsi widower takes up a suggestion by a friend and decides to meet a Parsi widow for remarriage. He feels that he needs company in his old age. But the problems begin there, as their two sets of assorted children must get along—and they don’t! Adapted from the Turkish film, “Our Family,” the serio-comedy shows the helpless side of a father (and a mother) with a bunch of otherwise normal adult offspring who somehow feel that this is an injustice to their late parent and do not want to share their surviving parent with “strangers.”
“Mughal-E-Azam” (1960 / Prithviraj Kapoor)
This was a battleground of emotions between Emperor Akbar and his son Salim, essayed by Dilip Kumar. Akbar had prayed for a son, and when that son falls for a beautiful courtesan, he is outraged—and ruthless. Actual battle lines are drawn between father and son, as the son is defiant in love. The helpless prince sees his beloved being imprisoned by his father (who wants to do the right thing as a monarch) and sentenced to death by being entombed alive.
Here was a father torn between duty and family, between love for his son and class distinctions.
“Paa” (2009 / Abhishek Bachchan)
The father is a budding politician, and suggests abortion to his doctor fiancée when she conceives their child. She prefers to walk out of his life and deliver the baby, who congenitally, suffers from Progeria. This is a condition where the body ages right from birth and a 10-year-old can look 60. This special child meets his father by chance as he receives a prize. Soon, it is time for the big revelation and the attempt to bring father and mother together as the child’s health deteriorates fast.
In an obvious role-reversal, Abhishek Bachchan played the idealistic father while Amitabh Bachchan, his real father, played his Progeria-affected son. And the moving moments between the two were an emotional treat, especially after the father realizes that he is dealing with his own child.
“Shakti” (1982 / Dilip Kumar)
An idealistic police officer refuses to kowtow to criminals who kidnap his only son so that he will release their associate. He tells them that he would not mind losing his only son but will not break the law. The criminals record this statement and play it to the captured son. When the son escapes and reaches home, he distances himself from his father for he feels that his father does not want him. The misunderstandings pile up to the tragic end, where the hapless father makes the son finally realize that he always meant the world to him.
