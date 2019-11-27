MUMBAI — Fatima Sana Shaikh is shooting for her new movie with Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview with a daily, the actress opened up about her character in this film that is being produced and directed by Anurag Basu with an ensemble cast.
Shaikh shares, “For the first time, I play a normal (!) woman in a sari on screen. After battling for a medal in the ring (“Dangal”) and performing superhuman, gravity-defying stunts (“Thugs of Hindostan”), this one was a breeze.” This is also the first time that Shaikh has a hero romantically cast with her.
Shaikh is comfortable and confident with the way her career is progressing. Shaikh will also be seen in the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.
