MUMBAI — Fatima Sana Shaikh has an interesting year ahead as she steps into 2020 with a bang with three promising projects in the pipeline.
The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu’s untitled next. The first ‘behind-the-scenes’ (BTS) picture saw Shaikh wearing a saree for the first time on-screen. The film has an ensemble cast.
In “Bhoot Police,” which belongs to a horror- comedy genre, the actress will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.
Now, the recently announced “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” has the actress teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in a family comedy. The film is set in the 1990s when there were no social media or mobile-phones.
