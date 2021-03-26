MUMBAI—Filmfare is back with its 66th edition of awards. The black comedy “Ludo” and drama “Thappad” topped the list, with 16 and 15 nominations, respectively. The event will be presented by Vimal Elaichi and the awards ceremony, to be held behind closed doors this year, will be telecast on Colors TV and simulcast on Filmfare’s Facebook Page April 11.
This has been an unprecedented year, with theaters closing due to the
pandemic. So barring a few theatrical releases, everything else was a streaming release. So as an exception this year, Filmfare has considered the movies
released directly on streaming services for nominations as well.
Speaking about the awards, Deepak Lamba, chief executive officer, Worldwide Media said, “Despite the unprecedented situation, the film industry faced last
year, the past 12 months saw the fraternity leave no stone unturned to entertain avid cinephiles across the world in every way possible.”
“The movie-watching experience took a whole new meaning, as one witnessed a host of movies that were streamed directly on OTT platforms. Along with the big-screen blockbusters, Filmfare Awards, in a first, also recognizes these engaging and breathtaking movies released in the digital space and includes them in the nominations.”
He adds, “Showcasing an immense sense of responsibility in the current scenario, we are adhering to all safety protocols and hosting this year’s awards ceremony and shooting all the performances as a strictly behind-closed-door event. As they say, the show must go on. That said, we’re leveraging our digital outreach and presenting viewers with a wholesome and immersive experience, both on TV and Facebook. Lastly, I would like to congratulate all the nominees, and may the best one take home the iconic Black Lady.”
Best Film
Gulabo Sitabo
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Ludo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Thappad
Best Director
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)
Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Shoojit Sircar (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)
Rajkummar Rao (Ludo)
Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)
Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Kangana Ranaut (Panga)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium)
Gajraj Rao (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Kumud Mishra (Thappad)
Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)
Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)
Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)
Maanvi Gagroo (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Richa Chadha (Panga)
Tanvi Azmi (Thappad)
Best Music Album
Chhapaak (Shankar Ehsan Loy)
Dil Bechara (A. R. Rahman)
Love Aaj Kal (Pritam)
Ludo (Pritam)
Malang (Various Artistes)
Best Lyrics
Gulzar- “Chhappak” (Chhappak)
Irshad Kamil- “Mehrama” (Love Aaj Kal)
Irshad Kamil- “Shayad” (Love Aaj Kal )
Sayeed Quadri- “Humdum Hardam” (Ludo)
Shakeel Azmi- “Ek Tukda Dhoop” (Thappad)
Vayu- “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho” (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh- “Shayad” (Love Aaj Kal)
Arijit Singh- “Aabad Barbaad” (Ludo)
Ayushmann Khurrana- “Mere Liye Tum” (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)
Darshan Raval- “Mehrama” (Love Aal Kal)
Raghav Chaitanya- “Ek Tukda Dhoop” (Thappad)
Ved Sharma- “Malang” (Malang)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Antara Mitra- “Mehrama” (Love Aaj Kal )
Asees Kaur- “Malang” (Malang)
Palak Muchhal- “Mann Ki Dori” (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Shradha Mishra- “Mar Jayein Hum” (Shikaara)
Sunidhi Chauhan- “Paas Nahi To Fail” (Shakuntala Devi)
Critics’ Award for Best Film
Eeb Allay Ooo! (Prateek Vats)
Gulabo Sitabo (Shoojit Sircar)
Kaamyaab (Hardik Mehta)
Lootcase (Rajesh Krishnan)
Sir (Rohena Gera)
Thappad (Anubhav Sushila Sinha)
Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare)
Konkona Sen Sharma (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare)
Sanya Malhotra (Ludo)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Tillotama Shome (Sir)
Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)
Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Male)
Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Rajkummar Rao (Ludo)
Sanjay Mishra (Kaamyaab)
Shardul Bhardwaj (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Production Design
Aditya Kanwar (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Sandeep Meher (Panga)
Sriram Kannan Iyengar, Sujeet Sawant (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Editing
Ajay Sharma (Ludo)
Anand Subaya (Lootcase)
Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Gulabo Sitabo)
Jacques Comets, Baptiste Ribrault (Sir)
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best Choreography
Farah Khan – “Dil Bechara” (Dil Bechara)
Ganesh Acharya – “Shankara Re Shankara” (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Ganesh Acharya – “Bhankas” (Baaghi 3)
Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty – “Illegal Weapon” (Street Dancer 3D)
Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty – “Nachi Nachi” (Street Dancer 3D)
Best Sound Design
Abhishek Nair, Shijin Melvin Hutton (Ludo)
Ali Merchant (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Diapankar Jojo Chaki, Nihar Ranjan Samal (Gulabo Sitabo)
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Lochan Kanvinde (Lootcase)
Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Cinematography
Archit Patel, Jay I. Patel (Panga)
Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Keiko Nakahara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Saumyananda Sahi (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Soumik Sarmila Mukherjee (Thappad)
Best Action
Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 3)
Harpal Singh (Chhalaang)
Ivanov Victor And Andreas Nguyen (Khuda Haafiz)
Manohar Verma (Lootcase)
Ramazan Bulut, R.P. Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Background Score
A.R. Rahman (Dil Bechara)
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Pritam (Ludo)
Sameer Uddin (Lootcase)
Sandeep Shridokar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Costume Design
Abilasha Sharma (Chhapaak)
Nachiket Barve, Mahesh Sheria (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Niddhi And Divvya Gambhir (Ludo)
Niharika Bhasin (Shakuntala Devi)
Veera Kapur (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best VFX
Jayesh Vaishnav (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)
Mahesh Baria (Baaghi 3)
Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Story
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab)
Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
Kapil Sawant & Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Screenplay
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Kapil Sawant And Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Prakash Kapadia, Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Best Dialogue
Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawal & Sara Bodinar (Angrezi Medium)
Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
Kapil Sawant (Lootcase)
Prasad Kapadia (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Samrat Chakraborty (Ludo)
