MUMBAI — The magazine Filmfare presented a series of soul-stirring videos of the citations of India’s Param Vir Chakra recipients narrated by Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Kubbra Sait and Neha Dhupia. The Param Vir Chakra is the highest award given for gallantry by the government of India.
On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, to acknowledge the heroic gallantry and courageous sacrifices of these Param Vir Chakra recipients, the periodical released heartfelt videos under the title “Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani – A Tribute to Our Real Heroes.”
Featuring moving narrations, this video series evokes the feeling of patriotism among viewers. It memorializes and salutes the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland.
Aug. 15 is an iconic day of celebration, pride, honor and patriotism for every Indian across the world. Bringing everybody together, the day is a reminder of all the valiant stories of freedom fighters who laid down their lives to win Independence for our country. On this day, India awards distinguished soldiers with the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), to commemorate their bravery and commitment towards protecting our country and its people.
The stars read outthe official citations of some of brave-hearts such as Captain Vikram Batra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, Naik Subedar Bana Singh and Lance Naik Albert Ekka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.