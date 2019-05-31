MUMBAI—Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films.
Farah Khan was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco at an event here.
At an event for Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Khan appreciated how the organization has been trying to spread awareness among people not to consume tobacco and cigarettes.
"As a filmmaker, I have pledged that from now onwards any actor will not smoke in my films. In my films, actors don't smoke usually, but in 'Om Shanti Om,' the character played by Arjun Rampal smoked a cigarette and we all know what happened with him in the end of the film. I have made a promise that I will never glorify smoking."
Her close friend Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she has collaborated in many movies, is a smoker.
Asked about the advice she would like to give to him, she said: "See, every person is responsible for themselves. There are so many people in my family who smoke, but after a point, everybody is an adult, and they know what they are doing. So, I don't think we have to preach to anybody. I can say what I can do as a responsible filmmaker."
Farah Khan, who is gearing up for her next multi-starrer, recently revealed that she has collaborated with Rohit Shetty to make a remake of the Bollywood classic "Satte Pe Satta." She is still finishing its script, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.