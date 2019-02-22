MUMBAI— He is one of those who has stayed relevant 29 years after his directorial debut. Indra Kumar, brother to acting legend Aruna Irani, made his debut as producer with the 1985 hit “Mohabbat” directed by Bapu and as director with “Dil” in 1990. Known for blockbusters like “Dil,” “Beta” and “Grand Masti,” hits like “Raja” and “Ishq” and successes like “Masti,” “Dhamaal” and “Double Dhamaal,” Kumar’s third film in the “Dhamaal" franchise – “Total Dhamaal,” his most expensive film yet – has released.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: When you made ‘Dhamaal” 12 years ago, its format, including the fact that there was no female character, reminded me of the great Hollywood comedies of the late ‘50s and ‘60s. Now “Total Dhamaal” with its CGI-generated animals takes us to films like “Night At The Museum.” Are you trying going back to Hollywood?
A: I am not trying; I have gone there! “Dhamaal” was a film during the making of which people said that I was mad to even think of a film without a heroine or a female character. Today, every time it is seen on television I get at least one congratulatory message. There are also people who have watched it 20 times, 30 times.
After four hits in a row in the ‘90s, and two flops later, I knew that the traditional way of filmmaking had to change, so I made “Masti.” Then I made “Dhamaal.” I then tried a sex comedy with “Great Grand Masti,’ which worked big time. After that, I made “Double Dhamaal” with a completely different story but it did not connect with the people, so I am repairing that disconnect now with “Total Dhamaal.”
Again, in the real sense, this film too has no heroine, and there are only characters, and now animals too. I am trying to break the norms every time.
Q: What is the secret of good comedy?
A: You must have a funny bone within you to make people laugh. If you enjoy making a funny film, then only can you expect the audience to enjoy it. But frankly, I went into an area I did not know much about here in terms of execution. But I had good people around me, and I must thank the boys at Ajay Devgn’s NY Studios for the VFX – they are such brilliant technicians. I have got more than what Ajay and I imagined.
Q: Why did you home in on Ajay Devgn?
A: I was the first to extract comedy from him in “Ishq” way back in 1997 when he was only doing action. He was brilliant as I sensed – like in the bank sequence where both Aamir Khan and he pretend to be mentally retarded, Ajay was better than him. He was superb in “Masti” as well.
Q: Does he not replace Sanjay Dutt here?
A: Not at all. Sanjay Dutt had no dates, and with an ensemble cast like this including Ajay, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor besides the others. I would have had to wait for at least 18 months to start shooting the film. So I actually removed his character from the script.
Q: Aashish Chowdhary is also missing.
A: That was sad, as he even had the dates despite his TV show. But if you watch the film, there was no scope for him, or for Asrani who plays his father. I hope to have Sanjay and Aashish both if I make the fourth film in the series.
Q: Your films have always had certain tropes. There was the “lucky” tree at which you shot all your films in Ooty…
A (Laughs) And one day, I found someone had cut it off! That was after my fourth hit. Then “Mann” came and you know what happened! (Laughs again)
Q: And then we had villainous and cruel parents in your first four films, a cop who acts like a disciplinarian to unruly boys in “Masti” and in the “Dhamaal” series. We also had a dying Prem Chopra revealing the secret of a hidden treasure in “Dhamaal” and Manoj Pahwa doing the same thing here.
A (Grins broadly!)
Q: You made a film called “Great Grand Masti” that was a disaster.
A: Before “Golmaal Again” and “Stree” this was the first horror comedy in our films and, to my horror, it was leaked out before release, and that was not comic at all!
Q: Most of your films have had good or better original music. Why have you gone in for two re-creations this time?
A: Because people said that times are changing, and I should not be old school in my thoughts. But you will like the two original songs in the film.
Q: “Dhamaal” had an immortal scene – the one in the cab with Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jafferi and Vinay Apte. How was that scene conceptualized and shot?
A: I give full credits to Paritosh Painter, Balvinder Singh Suri and Bunty Rathore, my writers. Vinay was a stage actor, and that made it easy for him to say what he did without a slip. He was too good, and it did not need more than two hours to learn the lines by heart though they were too tough!
Q: Why are comic actors still looked down upon?
A: Why actors, even comedy directors are looked down upon. “Oh! You direct comedies!” say people dismissively. But comedy has no backing, and you have to break the guard of the viewer and bring him into your fold. You are naked, and often there is no music either to back you, unlike in a tragic scene in which someone is lying dead, and a violin is playing in the background with someone crying on screen!
An actor too is backed by a story in a serious film, whereas in a comedy, of necessity there is no story, only a wafer-thin plot. Isn’t that a bigger challenge? I would have looked much younger now if I had been making only serious films!
Q: How do you look at the challenge of working on “Hera Pheri 3?”
A: The process is on, and we will take it up if it comes out well.
