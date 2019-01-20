MUMBAI—Filmmaker Prakash Jha says he loves working with actor Ajay Devgn and added it would be fantastic if there is a subject that brings the two together again.
Jha and Devgn have together collaborated for several films such as "Gangaajal," "Apaharan," "Satyagraha" and "Rajneeti."
Asked if he plans to work with Ajay Devgn anytime soon, Jha told IANS: "I love to work with him and if there is a subject where he and I get together, that will be fantastic. But right now there is nothing on the cards."
Jha's latest release is "Fraud Saiyyan," which he has produced. The film stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.
He is also working on a biopic of Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who was born in 1942 in Basantpur village in Bhojpur district of Bihar and received a Ph.D. on Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the University of California-Berkeley in 1969.
