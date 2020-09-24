MUMBAI — Radhika Lavu is an established producer with over 10 years of experience. She has a production house, Ellanar Films, which she founded after her successful stint as a freelance filmmaker. The production house is committed to bringing fresh content to the audience. The banner has successfully partnered with ZEE5 to produce Telugu language digital content and is in the works to collaborate with other popular streaming platforms.
Lavu has made over a 100 documentaries for the government of Andhra Pradesh, also creating advertising concepts and content for reputed brands like Golden Harvest and Big Bazaar. Her most recent accomplishment is “Gods of Dharmapuri (GOD),” a Telugu web series streaming on ZEE5, which she produced. “GOD” has become a runaway hit and was among the top original content shows on the platform and has been subsequently dubbed in multiple languages.
“Gods of Dharmapuri” has received accolades for its bold narrative style, and takes regional web series a notch higher with its gripping saga of power struggles set in Dharmapuri, near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.
The show premiered Oct. 23, 2019, and is still among the top three Telugu shows with 60 percent season engagement. It received rave reviews and gained huge praise from its viewers.
A fictional political drama set during the 1960s and 1970s, it is the journey of a man, who is struggling to make ends meet for his family, migrating to the mining town of Dharmapuri for a better future, and chronicles how his family and he become the most powerful family of this fictitious town.
Lavu says, “It is an absolutely gratifying moment for the whole team and I must extend a big thank you to all our viewers. It has been an enriching journey filled with immense learning for me. I am extremely happy about hitting a milestone as a filmmaker in the regional market. The success of the first season is a testimony to the fact that quality content is always appreciated by the audience. We’re excited to take this a notch higher with season 2 and our success gives me more confidence to continue creating content like this and tell more enthralling stories.”
Recently, the sixth edition of Young Entrepreneurs Summit Awards 2020 by BW Business World recognized and awarded Lavu as one of India’s Most Enterprising Young Minds. She is now working on a historical drama series.
Lavu studied filmmaking from Goldsmiths College, University of London.
