MUMBAI— He is a physician turned filmmaker, all of 14 years ago. Having assisted Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Leela Bhansali still earlier, he made his directorial debut with the 2005 “James,” and then made “Superstar” in 2008.
Neither film worked, and after a gap, Jugraj went to Punjab, his home state, spinning out “Khido Khundi,” “Jatt James Bond” and the super-successful franchise “Sardarji 1” and “Sardarji 2.” He is now back with “Arjun Patiala,” a spoof comedy for producer Dinesh Vijan, and will do a female-based actioner next.
Jugraj considers Varma, producer of his first film, Bhansali and Vijan as his three mentors, adding that Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in India and that the one thing Varma taught him was courage. “At that time, he was making path-breaking cinema,” he said. “That is why after my films failed, I went to Punjab to make films there, without caring for the result.”
Returning to Mumbai after 11 years, Jugraj says that he has made this film as a spoof comedy, which is a new genre. “In this film, the characters do not take themselves very seriously, and we are telling the audience too not to take life seriously either.” He is sure the characters will be remembered long afterward.
Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma are the main players in the laugh-riot and Jugraj, who has done successful comedies in Punjab (the “Sardarji” franchise, also with Dosanjh, was super-successful) feels that humor today is almost a form of spirituality. “When you make people laugh I think hum accha kar rahe hain (we are doing something pious). The rhythm of a spoof comedy is different, and even three takes can make an actor stale,” he confided. “Comedy of all kinds is serious business. Hats off to Vijan for putting his money where his mouth is and investing in this story and trusting me.”
Jugraj points out that all three of his mentors are creative producers and complete filmmakers by themselves. “Vijan today knows so much about music and all aspects of cinema, which is why he is so successful at different kinds of movies,” he said. “His films are family-friendly, repeat-value movies and he gives a different spin to so many topics within mainstream cinema. Hats off to him!”
He refers to Dosanjh as “India’s own turban-actor” who has been accepted, with a special fan following in Punjab, especially by women and children. “His persona goes beyond everything,” notes Jugraj. “He is representative of the change that has come into Hindi cinema, where we accept diversity. Audiences are ready now for new things, maybe were so for a long time, but now, finally, we filmmakers are realizing it at last!”
Jugraj is even happy that “Judgemental Hai Kya” is a co-release. “We are in a happy space for different genres. The pie is big enough for everyone and there is no room for insecurity!” he said.
Crisply enunciating the difference between Hindi and Punjabi work-ethic in cinema, he told India-West, “I want to candidly say that there are still some ego issues and politics here, but in Punjab, a film unit is all for one and one for all, like an Army platoon, solidly together. But here is where the scale is, the bigness that is our dream. And let me tell you (Grins) that there are more ‘sarson ke khet’ (mustard fields) in Hindi cinema than in Punjab, and more dhols and dancing than ever seen there!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.