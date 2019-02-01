MUMBAI— Here is a press release on the buzz that Shoojit Sircar will direct a film on the late politician George Fernandes for “Thackeray” producer Sanjay Raut.
Shoojit Sircar has said: “A biopic on Shri George Fernandes is a very interesting project and I congratulate Mr.Sanjay Raut on taking it up. I have had several media queries on whether I’ll be directing it. While I’m always available for any guidance or help that I can offer on the film, I’m currently very busy with the prep work on my next projects and therefore won’t have the time to direct it. I wish him and his team all the very best."
