MUMBAI— After making the documentary, “Kumbh - The Power Bank,” which was highly appreciated by the chief minister and government of Uttar Pradesh in 2018, Subhash Ghai got an invitation from Sanskar Bharti to be guest of honor at their event at Kumbh in Feb. 2019 at Prayagraj.
During that visit at Kumbh, the idea of making a music video on the holy river struck the veteran filmmaker-writer. “For many years now, the Ganga has suffered pollution and lot has been spoken about whether it is still pure or not,” noted Ghai.
“I thought of conceptualizing a music video revolving around the Ganga’s cleanliness. I first discussed this with the Directorate of the Namami Gange project initiated by Narendra Modi. Then I wrote, “Ghar Ghar Ganga Jab Bhi Aaye / Maili Hokar Laut Na Jaaye (Whenever the Ganga comes home, let it not return soiled).”
Ghai inspired the students of the music school of his school, Whistling Woods International, to compose the lyrics. The song is composed by music students Antara Vaidya and Vaishnavi Sriram with Abhishek Bonthu as programmer. Sriram and other students recorded the song in their voices.
“It was a very proud moment for us when our music video was presented in front of a very large crowd at Kumbh,” said Ghai. “Although I have written the full song, this video displays only the mukhda. Please enjoy it and wait and watch for the full song being produced under Mukta Digital Studios, Mumbai.”
