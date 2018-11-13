MUMBAI— For the record, he has a National award to his credit for the documentary “Can’t Take This Shit Anymore” in 2014. The film was based on true incidents of six women who left their husbands’ homes due to lack of toilets.
Vinod Kapri has been a journalist and filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with “Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho” (2015), a satire that received critical acclaim.
His second feature film “Pihu,” after winning raves at International film festivals in Vancouver, California, Tehran in Iran and the Indian Film festival at Stuttgart in Germany has also been the Opening Film Of 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI),2017, and now releases this week in India. The 100-minute film is unique as it has only a two-year-old kid in the principal cast.
Having worked with Zee News, Star News and India TV, where he produced and directed various documentaries and shows including those on the Parliament attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attack and on Anna Hazare, Kapri who hails from Uttarakhand, began writing stories from Standard 9. His first story was published when he was 16, and later, a novel by him was published in a newspaper as a weekly series. He has also made documentaries on the Dalai Lama, Homosexuals, Euthanasia, the Mahakumbh of Allahabad and more.
“Pihu” is based on a true incident reported in a national daily in 2014, where a 4-year-old girl was left alone at home by the parents.
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” he said. “After my first film, I was approaching producers, but no one wanted to invest in a film without stars. For my film, they would not put in that much money because the story or concept did not matter, a star did. Finally, I thought of this story of a 2-year-old girl that could be made on a shoestring budget of under a crore (10 million).”
The project was considered to be an impossibility – how could anyone make a film that was 100 minutes long, with just one two-year-old kid and not make it boring? “That was the challenge!” smiled Kapri.
A friend, Kishen Kumar Jindal, gave him Rs. 4.6 million to make the film. “I don’t know how we did it! I was the most skeptical among all, and I still say that the film is completely an act of God. If someone were to ask me today to make a film like this, I would myself say it is impossible!”
Kapri’s solution was simple: Myra, who plays Pihu, was 22 months old, and the idea was to make the film before she turned 3! They started working “together” when she was 29 months old. Myra, incidentally, is the daughter of his friend Rohit Vishwakarma. “For me, it was love at first sight! There is no actor in the world as young as her! She’s so cute and so innocent!” he said.
The obvious query was, how did he work on and with Myra? “You want an honest answer?” he asked. “This film is directed by little Pihu! Her behavior pattern decided the screenplay! Of course, there was no chance of a retake. We had in position three cameras of different magnifications. Her parents were around 24/7. Sometimes we would not work for two or three days, but when lucky we got four to five hours in a day. Sometimes she would be sleeping for three hours.”
When Kumar passed away midway through the making, the production was taken over by his wife, Shilpa. Luckily, Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films watched the film and came instantly on board.
And the rest was her-story.
