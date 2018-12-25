MUMBAI—Filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt will be producing a web series based on late R.K. Laxman’s book "Servants Of India."
The book is a combination of work of fiction and a few incidents that Laxman experienced himself.
"R.K. Laxman had interesting stories to tell, and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series," Bhatt said in a statement.
"I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists," he added.
RK IPR Management – a company founded by R.K. Laxman – has expressed confidence in Bhatt and his plan to make the series.
In the series, every character will have a certain idiosyncrasy. Bhatt wants to adapt the characters with a new age and quirky treatment.
