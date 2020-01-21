MUMBAI — Biopics, remakes, sequels, and fictional originals: Films 2020 has a nice blend of all these. Here’s discussing the films to come from July to December 2020.
July:
The second half of the year begins with the interesting “Shershaah,” the Dharma Productions biopic on army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. with Sidharth Malhotra playing him as well as his twin brother. Kiara Advani co-stars and the film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and releasing Jul. 3. Let us hope that this movie restores Malhotra’s commercial value. Sachin-Jigar score music.
July 10 will see the much-touted comeback of director Mahesh Bhatt, 21 years after his last directorial “Kartoos,” in “Sadak 2,” a sequel to his 1991 hit “Sadak.” The film repeats the original lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also co-stars Bhatt’s younger daughter Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur.
After this, as of now, we see a lacuna as there are no new releases on the following two Fridays. However, Jul, 31 will see Yash Raj Films’ “Shamshera,” featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in a Karan Malhotra biggie. This takes on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” a film with a tried-and-tested brand. Kiara Advani is back, this time with Kartik Aaryan. Buzz is that the T-Series-Cine 1Prodcutions’ film directed by Anees Bazmee (who badly needs a hit now) features original hero Akshay Kumar in a cameo.
August:
We again have a blank Friday as of now on Aug. 7, but Aug. 14 will see a clash of two patriotic films: Ajay Devgn’s “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and John Abraham’s “Attack.” Interestingly, Priyadarshan’s “Hungama 2” with its modest cast of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash will take on both the biggies. Anu Malik is back as the composer of this Venus production, whose 2003 original had his arch-rivals Nadeem-Shravan scoring the songs.
“Bhuj…,” Ajay’s second co-production with T-Series this year, co-stars cloxse friend and a regular in his home productions Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar (the Shivaji of “Tanhaji”), Nora Fatehi (in the role Parineeti Chopra quit), Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. This real-life saga is about how 300 women from the village rebuilt the bombed runway in record time at the Bhuj military airbase that made a crucial difference in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.“Attack” features John Abraham with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. It introduces the latest generation from veteran writer Inder Raj Anand’s family, Lakshya Raj Anand—the last being Siddharth “War” Anand. There will be a THIRD gap in July-August, that is, one blank Friday as of now, before the South remake and sports biopic “Jersey” hits the screen Aug. 28. Shahid Kapoor plays the lead. Mrunal Thakur plays the lead in this Gowtham Tinnaruri directed film with music by Ajay-Atul.
September:
September sees only two women-centric films finalized as of now: Alai Bhatt’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali drama “Gangubai Kathaiwadi” and Taapsee Pannu’s “Haseen Dilruba” directed by Vinil Matthew, who last made “Hasee Toh Phasee” six years ago. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead. Bhatt plays a madam from a brothel and needs to spout foul expletives, which she had difficulty doing!
October:
As of now, we see a triangular clash on Oct. 2 and no other release fixed on the remaining Fridays. The three films are Shoojit Sircar’s “Shaheed Udham Singh” with Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur’s “Satyameva Jayate 2” directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Toofan” featuring Farhan Akhtar.
While Mrunal Thakur stars in the last film, T-Series chiefe Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, returns to the big screen in Zaveri’s film, after doing just one film, “Ab Tumhaare Hawale Watan Saathiyo” way back in 2004.
November:
In November, three films are finalized. In Diwali week, November 13, we will get to watch “Prithviraj” directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi on the Rajput king, which features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. In a YRF film, we will actually see FOUR composers come in—Ajay-Atul, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sachet-Parampara and Mehul Vyas.
Taking the biggie on is maverick queen Kangana Ranaut with her action extravaganza “Dhaakad” directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Ranaut stands to gain either which way: if her film does well, she will get extra-credit, especially if the big film is not up to the mark. If not, “Prithviraj” can become an excuse for her film’s failure!
Ajay Devgn releases his movie on the golden days of Indian football in “Maidaan” Nov. 27. Co-starring PriyaMani. It is helmed by “Badhaai Ho” director Amit Ravindernath Sharma for Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Amit Trivedi scores music.
December:
11 months down the line, only Christmas has the mega-releases fixed as of now. Aamir Khan returns, over two years after “Thugs Of Hindostan,” with his “Forrest Gump” remake “Laal Singh Chaddha” directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan co-stars in this film with music by Pritam.
Akshay Kumar, who has taken on Salman Khan on Eid 2020, battles this Khan with his Farhad Samji-directed remake of the South hit “Veeram.” Kriti Sanon co-stars in this Sajid Nadiadwala production.
Missing as of today from 2020 by way of releases are Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. A host of new directors are coming in, but the music scene does not seem to show anything of promise other than “Ludo” that has the hitherto foolproof team of Anurag Basu and Pritam.
