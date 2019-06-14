MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar is now gearing for his next screen outing. Titled “Mission Mangal,” it is India’s first space film as it brings the story of India’s Mars mission to the big screen.
The film’s shooting began in November last year, and it is releasing Aug. 15. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the release date. “OFFICIAL…No Change in release date…#MissionMangal to release on 15 Aug 2019…” he tweeted.
Directed by the debut-making Jagan Shetty, the multi-star film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi alongside Kumar in key roles.
The film is being produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios along with R. Balki, who has previously directed Kumar in the socially relevant “Pad-Man.” And because of Balki, we are waiting to see how Amitabh Bachchan will be involved in it, though this time he is not the director.
