MUMBAI—Finally, the wait is almost over: here is the official first look of television actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film “Manikarnika.”
Jhalkari Bai was a woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai (a.k.a. Manikarnika)’s army; She eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the queen. She was a Dalit hero and is still worshipped by them. There are many statues in her honor, yet she is an unsung hero.
To give her hundred percent to the character, Lokhande trained in riding and sword-fighting for 30-35 days, under the guidance of Hollywood action director Nick Powell. While the audience is ready to witness the epic drama, Lokhande’s action will definitely add to the excitement.
Directed by Krish, the Kangana Ranaut film will release Jan. 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.