MUMBAI — Neena Gupta will be seen taking over the dance floor with the young Mithila Palkar in “Masaba Masaba.” Gupta will be grooving to a song specially created for the show. She will be seen sporting a different avatar in the song and asking the all-important question “Aunty Kisko Bola (Who do you think you are calling Aunty?)”
Starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta in lead roles and as themselves, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. What's more, the series is also peppered with surprise acts from celebrities like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi and Gajraj Rao among others.
Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humor, enacted by the mother-daughter duo Masaba and Neena themselves. Masaba had let it be known that at one time she had ambitions to be an actress like her mother.
The show streamed Aug. 28 on Netflix.
