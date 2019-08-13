MUMBAI—The directorial debut of the legendary Mukesh’s grandson and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s brother Naman is set to reveal a lot of secrets “Bypass Road” as they are ready to release the first look of their film today! The film’s story revolves around a young man Vikram (Neil Nitin Mukesh) who is a fashion prodigy; but a major turn occurs when Vikram, a victim of a near-fatal accident, becomes the prime suspect in a murder.
A while back, Neil had announced the wrap of “Bypass Road” and posted the first look on Instagram. Neil, who plays the lead in the film, is on a wheelchair and that induced curiosity. The official announcement poster of “Bypass Road” has now been unveiled, specifically in the evening, as all the mysteries and mishaps of the world are believed to start to happen after sunset. Secrets, too, are usually kept in the dark and this idea behind this kind of launch of the first look of the film has made it that much more intriguing.
Neil himself has written the story of the film. Adah Sharma co-stars opposite him and the film is produced by Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations and co-produced by Neil Nitin Mukesh (NNM films). Gul Panag, Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhary and Taher Shabbir play important roles. “Bypass Road” is slated for a Nov. 1 release.
Neil made his debut with the 2007 “Johnny Gaddaar” and since then, has dazzled most in gray or negative roles like in “New York,” “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Golmaal Again.”
