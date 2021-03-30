The first look of “Major,” a film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, was released on the 44th birth anniversary of Unnikrishnan.
The team of the film released the first video glimpse of the film March 15, remembering the great soldier and paying their tribute to him.
Sony Pictures Films India also launched a website for people to send in their tributes and messages for Unnikrishnan: https://majorthemovie.sonypicturesindia.com/. The messages sent by his fans were then collated into a collage and gifted to his parents.
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is slated to release in North American theaters July 2.
Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, “Major” is a bilingual film shot in Hindi and Telugu.
The 30-second-long first look video begins with the text, “Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, The Hero of 26/11. We remember.” The next scene shows the silhouette of a man standing in a room on fire. The clip ends with a voice trying to locate Unnikrishnan.
“The film speaks about the way he lived, not about the way he lost his life. Today, March 15, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s birth anniversary, is not just a day to remember him but also a day to celebrate his glorious life,” reads the accompanying caption.
Based on the life of real-life hero Unnikrishnan, “Major” aims to show how this valiant soldier saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by the terrorists who wreaked havoc in the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008.
The film’s teaser was scheduled to be released on March 28 but Sesh took to social media March 25 to announce that the teaser launch had been postponed.
“Due to sudden tragedy in the director’s family and rising Covid cases across India, the teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was earlier scheduled for March 28, stands postponed. The new date for the launch of the teaser in all languages will be announced shortly,” he posted on Instagram.
Watch the first-look video here:
