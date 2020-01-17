MUMBAI — ZEE5, India’s largest OTT platform, unveiled the first look and teaser of their film, “Operation Parindey,” an engaging story of one of the most daring jailbreaks in India.
The poster featuring lead protagonists Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev was released earlier and the platform further amplified the poster and built excitement for the film by releasing an action-packed teaser laced with powerful dialogues. It gives viewers a sneak-peek into the audacity of the jailbreak and brings to light how it was meticulously planned so that six prisoners could flee jail at daybreak.
Director Sanjay Gadhvi’s digital debut starring Amit Sadh (SP Abhinav Mathur) and Rahul Dev (Monty Singh) in pivotal roles premieres Feb. 28 only on ZEE5. It is produced by Final Coast and Fluence Studios (an arm of CA Media) along with associate producers Roll Kamera Motion Pictures.
Gadhvi is known as the director of “Dhoom” and “Dhoom:2.”
