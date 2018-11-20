MUMBAI—Just a few days ago, the makers of this biopic released the logo of the film with a controversial tag-line, “Not A Porn Star,” clearly emphasizing the perspective of the film.“Shakeela” is based on the life of the Southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha.
Even though she was known primarily for her roles in adult films, her phenomenal success made her several enemies and is said to have caused ripples in the male-dominated industry of the time. She was an unlikely superstar whose films were translated into foreign languages like Chinese and Russian in her prime. Her box-office was often responsible for helping cinema halls survive in B and C (lower in commercial prospects for cinema) towns in the South.
The first-look poster of the film, which has Richa Chadha as Shakeela, has been released. Covered in authentic gold jewelry, which is a staple element of glamour in Kerala, Chadha is set to win hearts as Shakeela Khan.
Interestingly, the reel Shakeela stands defiantly in the face of insults that are scribbled on the wall behind her. The slurs refer to her skin color, body and religious faith along with some obscene illustrations that have been scratched out. Director Indrajit Lankesh is cautious and does not want to be accused of “whitewashing” the truth. Despite it all, Shakeela meets your eye with confidence.
The film, produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment, will release in summer 2019.
