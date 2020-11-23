MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s successful dance reality show, “India’s Best Dancer,” found its first season’s winner in Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh), who hails from Gurugram, and is known for his popping.
On Nov. 22, as the Grand Finale culminated, in a nail-biting moment, Tiger Pop was announced as “India’s Best Dancer.” India voted wholeheartedly for their favorite finalists and the total votes clocked in for the finale of the very first season of the show were over 3 crore.
Tiger Pop was awarded the trophy and a check of Rs. 15 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television by Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business & StudioNEXT. Tiger Pop was also awarded a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Tiger’s choreographer Vartika Jha received a check of Rs 5 lakh.
The competition between the top 5 contestants – Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul was neck-to-neck as they all excelled in different dance forms. But the audience finally chose Tiger Pop as the ultimate winner. Mukul Gain and Shweta Warrier secured second and third spots respectively.
The grand finale was a celebration with non-stop entertainment, dance and fun. The show was graced by Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Pooja Sawant, the cast of SonyLIV’s series “A Simple Murder” – Sushant Singh, Priya Anand and Amit Sial, and the cast of “Story 9 Months Ki,” – Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra. Malaika Arora’s and Terence Lewis’s performed and Krushna Abhishek infused the evening with laughter.
Tiger Pop, ecstatic, said, “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title and I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like this and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on “India’s Best Dancer,” right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week, has been surreal.”
He added, “Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it. I am thankful to all the judges for keeping us grounded and being an inspiration to all of us. I am grateful and overwhelmed for all the love that I have received from all over the world.”
Arora said, “I am very, very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience has given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today.” Lewis added, “Tiger Pop began his journey with the song “Bekhayali” and ended it with “Ishaqzaade.” His journey has been amazing. From being his mother’s favorite, today he has become India’s favorite. His style, his grace and his performance touched our hearts, and I am extremely happy for him and his parents. Tiger managed to fulfill his mother’s dream, and deep down somewhere, I can relate to him. I wish him all the best for his journey ahead.”
“India’s Best Dancer” began its journey with the top 12 outstanding performers from across the country.
