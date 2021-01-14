MUMBAI—Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen as Vanraj Shah in the popular TV show “Anupamaa,” is awaiting the release of his short film “Fitrat.” Scheduled to release this month, it is co-produced by the actor, under his banner ofRaw Stock Production Pvt. Ltd., and Taher Ali Baig, who is also directing this film.
The actor said that the film teaches a valuable lesson. “It tells you to rise above our prejudices and see people for who they are. By embracing each other’s differences, we can work towards creating a better, more peaceful world.”
This is the first time Pandey is working with Baig, and speaking of their association, he said, “I am glad to have worked with Taher, who makes the audiences feel like a part of the world that he has created in this short film. I am certain that the viewers will immerse themselves fully in watching the film and will empathize with the message that we are trying to deliver.”
“Fitrat” also features Rajit Kapur, Simran Gupta and Neha Dhar. The movie is about four people and how their lives get affected because of other people’s perception of them. It will stream on Hungama Play Jan. 20 onwards.
