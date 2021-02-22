MUMBAI—For these few names, the last year was a boon professionally, and they did a healthy mix of work across web series and—mostly—movies. Yes, there were some lesser actors too, but we are talking about eminent names with undisputed talent. Here’s taking them alphabetically.
Aahana Kumara
(“Lips Don’t Lie,” “Sandwiched Forever” & “Marzi”)
Except for the first, Aahana Kumra was good in the series she did, especially in the comic environs of “Sandwiched Forever.” She has just streamed her FILM “Bawri Chhori” on Voot Select, and was also seen in the Vidyut Jammwal film “Khuda Haafiz.”
Anupriya Goenka
(“Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” “Aashram” & “Asur”)
Here was a powerful and immensely natural actress who did not require a great or leading role to make an impact. She was especially brilliant in the first two series.
Atul Kulkarni
(“The Raikar Case,” “Sandwiched Forever” and “Bandish Bandits”)
Here is a long-proven Marathi and Hindi film and television actor who dazzled in three COMPLETELY diverse roles in these three series. Known principally for dramatic, gray or dark roles, he dazzled with his comic timing in “Sandwiched Forever” and even eclipsed Naseeruddin Shah in “Bandish Bandits.”
Pankaj Tripathi
(“Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors,” “Mirzapur 2”)
We add this formidable talent, despite just two series, only because of the MAJOR roles he played in both and the sheer variety and excellence of his work also in films as varied as “Ludo,” “Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl,” “Kaagaz,” “Panga” and the international “Extraction.” The actor showed that he was unstoppable, whatever be the role.
Rajesh Tailang
(“Bandish Bandits,” “Mirzapur 2,” “Crackdown,” “Illegal”)
A stalwart who has been quietly making his mark for over 20 years now, suddenly became big with the four series, especially creating an impact with “Bandish Bandit” in an underplayed role. Versatility was his strong point and for good measure he also did “Comedy Couple” and “Panga,” both films.
