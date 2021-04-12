MUMBAI—We put in sincere efforts to decipher this journey called life, and learn a lot. A part of that learning also makes us find the one motto that we all want to live by. Here, five celebrities share the motto of their lives and also explain why they believe in it.
Jasmin Bhasin:
Human life is precious. Believe in yourself, do your best, and do it every day with a smile. I am a straightforward person and that is the way I am.
Aly Goni
Follow your heart. Live life one day at a time. Life is in the present. Your happiness is your choice and your way of life. Be yourself at all times.
Sharad Malhotra
You were born to stand out, so stop trying to fit in. I believe one must strike a balance in life, thoughts, emotions and actions. Follow your dreams and it will take you places.
Vivian Dsena
It is important to keep working on your skills and keep growing. Your positive attitude makes all the difference, so follow your heart. If you follow your heart you will be happy.
Rupali Ganguly
There is this one line that I have always lived by, something my father (late director Anil Ganguly) always said: good things happen with good people, even though things might get delayed, but if you do well, it will definitely come back to you. So, never lose hope. If you do good karma, then God will always be there for you.
