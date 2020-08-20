MUMBAI — Anti-depressants are the most important when the overall scenario is not cheering. And what better than these five comedies, or should we call them remedies?— to change the mood for the better?
"Pyar Kiye Jaa" (1966 / Director: Sridhar)
Someone termed this the best comedy in pre-1970s Hindi cinema, sans melodrama, vulgarity or cheapness. The Hindi remake of the Tamil classic "Kathakilla Neramillai," the film featured Kishore Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Mehmood and Om Prakash along with Mumtaz, Kalpana and Rajshri (South). The musical hit was later remade successfully in Marathi and other languages and badly rehashed by David Dhawan as "Haseena Maan Jaayegi" in 1989. Box-Office: Average / Laugh Quotient: 8/10
“Chupke Chupke" (1975 / Hrishikesh Mukherjee)
By leagues the best of the Mukherjee comedies (including "Gol Maal" and "Khubsoorat"), the multi-star laugh-riot featured a fabulous cast of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan nee Bhaduri, with Om Prakash in one of his funniest roles. Probably Gulzar's best ever as a dialogues writer, the film was a remake of an Uttam Kumar Bengali success, and noted Bengali authorities agreed that Dharmendra had actually eclipsed Kumar. Box-Office: Hit / Laugh Quotient: 9/10
"Hera Pheri" (2000 / Priyadarshan)
Again, a remake - of a Malayalam film "Ramoji Rao Speaking," the 2000 laugh-riot remains unbeaten for his hilarity quotient. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri and Tabu were masters at their game under a master at his game—the director. This film made comedies a business-friendly area and became a trendsetter. Box-Office: Hit / Laugh Quotient: 9/10
"No Entry" (Anees Bazmee)
Said to be loosely inspired by a South film, this Boney Kapoor laugh-riot saw him laughing all the way to the bank after a medley of flops. This is an evergreen comedy with an adult theme but universal appeal, especially well-loved even by kids. Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu played the pivotal roles, but Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly all had their moments in the funniest bonanza since "Hera Pheri." Box-Office: Blockbuster / Laugh Quotient: 9/10
"All The Best" (Rohit Shetty)
This one had sequences that could have you rolling in the aisles or wherever you watched this immensely repeat-value film, with its classic climax and wonderfully etched supporting cast led by Ashwini Kalsikar, Sanjay Mishra and others. The lead players—Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Bipasha Basu were scream. Box-Office: Average / Laugh Quotient: 9/10
