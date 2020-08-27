MUMBAI — On his 44th death anniversary, Mukesh is remembered for his oh-so-melodious voice, his songs that were so simple everyone could hum them, the classics that have kept the names of their parent films from being shrouded in obscurity ("Pehli Nazar," "Beti," "Lal Bangla," "Malhar" and dozens more) and his versatility at every song.
Besides being Raj Kapoor's voice and the master of the sad song, he was the singer of choice for so many scores based on his voice. In many cases, his solo song overshadowed all in a score that was dominated by other singers, one or more. He also had the distinction of being the ONLY male singer to be featured in Indian cinema's first soundtrack in Stereophonic Sound, V. Shantaram's "Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli" in 1971 under Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
The male giants of Hindi film playback were all thorough gentlemen, but so many common associates swear on Mukesh being the best soul even among them all!
Here is looking at the five composers who helped win Mukesh his unequal race, where with a little over 1200 songs, he matched the popular stature of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, who sang in multiples of him.
We list them in alphabetical order.
1. Kalyanji-Anandji:
Here was an association where the personal bond, perhaps, went deeper even than the professional. K-A even gave Mukesh soundalike Manhar Udhas a break in the Mukesh-based score, "Vishwas," after which the gentle Mukesh refused to over-dub his voice. Among the highs of their association are "Dum Dum Diga Diga" ("Chhalia"), "Main To Ek Khwab Hoon" ("Himalay Ki God Mein"), "Chandi Ki Deewaar ("Vishwas"), "Chandan Sa Badan" ("Saraswatichandra") and "Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De ("Purab Aur Pacchim").
Great Mukesh-based scores: "Chhalia," "Saraswatichandra," "Vishwas," "Adalat" (Amitabh Bachchan), "Dharmatma" & "Dulha Dulhan"
2. Laxmikant-Pyarelal:
Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave Mukesh the maximum variety in all kinds of songs from comic to romantic to dance numbers, folk songs and pathos-laden numbers. Their career-first song was sung by him for an unreleased film, while Mukesh sang his last song, "Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal" for "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" under their baton. His son Nitin Mukesh revealed that before L-P's "Milan" his father had an inexplicable lull in his career, but after that film, he never had a setback till the end. The classics included "Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai" (Shor"), "Main Na Bhoolunga ("Roti Kapada Aur Makaan"), "Sawan Ka Mahina" ("Milan"), "Tum Bin Jeevan Kaise Beeta" ("Anita"), "Duniya Se Jaanewale" ("Pushpanjali") and "Ram Kare Aisa Ho Jaaye" ("Milan") in a very long list.
Great Mukesh-based scores: "Milan," "Ek Bechara," "Shor," "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan," "Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke" & "Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli."
3. Roshan
The composer drew a blank with his 1949 debut film "Neki Aur Badi" and slalomed into fame only with "Bawre Nain" (1950) that was a Mukesh-based album. Later, Mukesh continued to get excellent compositions from this underrated composer, scoring high in songs like "Tum Agar Mujhko Na Chaaho To" ("Dil Hi To Hai"), "Ohre Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein" ("Anokhi Raat"), "Baharon Ne Mera Chaman" ("Devar"), "Dekhti Hi Raho Aaj Darpan Mein Tum" ("Nai Umar Ki Nai Fasal") and "Bade Armaanon Se Rakkha Hai Sanam" (Malhar").
Roshan always loved Rafi, but Mukesh even more than Manna Dey, was his next in command. In fact, Mukesh's "Apni Nazar Se Unki Nazar Tak" from "Humlog" formed the musical blueprint for another Mukesh evergreen, Shankar-Jaikishan's "Kehta Hai Joker" later!
Great Mukesh-based scores: "Bawre Nain," "Malhar," "Dil Hi To Hai," & "Devar."
4. Salil Chowdhury:
To say that Salil Chowdhury made Mukesh sing his intricately nuanced compositions is to actually reaffirm that Mukesh was not a man with limited range, as alleged by his detractors both within and outside the industry. No wonder then that Mukesh's only National award for Male Playback Singer was for "Kayee Baar Yoon Hi Dekha Hai" from "Rajnigandha." "Zindagi Khwab Hai" ("Jagte Raho"), "Nain Hamare" ("Annadata"), "Yeh Din Kya Aaye" ("Chhoti Si Baat"), "Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye" ("Anand") and "Suhana Safar" ("Madhumati") are some of the other classics. No wonder Salil-da once said, "No one could sing the way Mukesh did!"
Great Mukesh-based scores: "Anand" & "Madhumati."
5. Shankar-Jaikishan:
Thanks in part to Raj Kapoor, Mukesh sang the maximum number of songs among any composers for Shankar-Jaikishan, though he sang under their baton also for Manoj Kumar and many other actors. S-J were the men who broke Mukesh out of his K.L. Saigal mould with "Barsaat" and made him popular overseas with "Awara," the first Hindi film music to be a rage outside India—in Russia, where the song was even remade in the Russian language. Among the many non-RK classics of the singer with them were "Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai" ("Yahudi"), "Teri Yaad Dil Se" ("Sasural"), "Duniyawalon Se Door" ("Ujala") and "Jeevan Bhar Dhoonda Jisko" ("Nadaan") among others.
Great Mukesh-based scores: "Barsaat," "Awara," "Sangam," "Mera Naam Joker," "Pehchan," "Hariyali Aur Rasta," "Sanyasi," "Beimaan," "Shree 420," "Aah," "Anari," "Teesri Kasam," "Diwana" & "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.