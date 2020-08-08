MUMBAI — There are few actresses who get honored with the evergreen tag and Kajol is one of them. She has inspired and entertained us through her journey of 28 years in Indian cinema, which began with the 1992 “Bekhudi.” The actress was recently seen in a short film “Devi” and will soon make her OTT debut with “Tribhanga.” Here are some rare facts about the Aug. 5-born actress:
1. Recipient of Karamveer Puraskar
Kajol has also been honored with Karmaveer Puraskar, which is a National Award for Social Justice & Citizen Action commissioned to identify individuals who have been key players in leading a revolution in the society. She has always championed the importance of education for children and her dedication towards such social work led her to receive this significant award back in 2008. She has also won the Padma Shri, one of the only three actresses from the 1990s apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tabu to do so.
2. Kajol judged a reality show
A lot of us might not remember this, but in 2008, Kajol was a judge at Zee TV’s reality show “Rock n Roll Family.” It was a song and dance show she judged with her husband Ajay Devgn and mother Tanuja.
3. Kajol is a believer in Lord Shiva
Kajol keeps her personal life close to herself and has been a dedicated follower of Lord Shiva. If you look closely at her photos, a lot of her jewelry pieces have ‘Aum’ engraved on it. In 2013, she was given the honor of launching Amish Tripathi’s third book in the Shiva Trilogy, “The Oath of the Vayuputras.”
4. Kajol has a miniature doll in Harrod’s in Knightsbridge, London
This fact will surely make every Kajol fan go crazy. Only four celebrities have made it to the famous Harrod’s department store in London. Kajol is one of those four celebs to have a miniature doll made of her by the company in 2006.
5. For an actress of her generation, Kajol has had a matchless track-record
A film that has gone beyond 1000 weeks (“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”), a 75-week runner in “Karan Arjun,” Golden Jubilees in “Baazigar,” “Ishq,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” a 100-crore grosser in “Dilwale” and a 350-crore-plus grosser in home production “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.” This makes her the ONLY heroine from the 1990s to star in a 300-crore-plus film. Leave aside “Bahubali2—The Conclusion,” and this is the second-highest Hindi grosser after “Dangal,” and could well have reached or surpassed its level had the lockdown not happened when it did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.