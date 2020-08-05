MUMBAI — Ever since the streaming platform has revealed the names of some films as direct-to-home releases, Janhvi Kapoor’s “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” has become the talk of the town. The film has landed in needless controversy over nepotism, which has led to Netflix removing all credits, including his name, from the publicity of the film. In Indian content, after all, Netflix has not really done as well as Amazon, Hotstar and ALTBalaji.
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ and Zee Studios’ “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is a biopic based on the Indian Air Force’s first woman pilot in combat, who played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil War – Flight-Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. After the announcement last year, Kapoor’s fans are pretty much excited to watch her play the real combat warrior who has served the nation.
The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Karan Johar has earlier co-produced films like “The Ghazi Attack” and “Kesari” under Dharma Productions.
Here are 5 reasons to watch this biopic on a woman who played an important role in Indian history:
- The freshness of Janhvi Kapoor, after her debut in “Dhadak” two years ago. In fact, this is her first truly meaty role as she does her first biopic. Mom Sridevi never did one, or even played a pilot anytime.
- Pankaj Tripathi, who played a negative character in Netflix’s “Sacred Games,” is back in a positive role, playing a loving and caring father again as in “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
- An emotional father-daughter bond: Behind this successful woman is a father who has supported her. Gunjan’s father was himself from the army and he entirely supported Gunjan to achieve her goals. He was lion-hearted enough to send his daughter to serve the nation on the frontline. Their emotional interaction full of joy and tears will be a highlight, like the trailer sequence in which he says, “Take-off ka time aa gaya hai (This is where you take off)!”
- The film is based on true events from the life of IAF’s Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Coming from an army family, Gunjan dreamt of joining the army. Her dream became true in 1994 when she cleared the Shastra Seema Bal exams. During the Kargil War in 1999, Operation Vijay was given to Gunjan where she had to supply medicine and food to the army and to keep a watch on the Pakistani Army.
- The controversial nepotism angle will give this film a piquant edge. While there will be those who boycott the film because Karan Johar is considered the chief ambassador of nepotism and Jhanvi Kapoor a product (as Johar’s protégé and Boney Kapoor’s and Sridevi’s daughter), the film will expose the fact that true talent has nothing to do with nepotism. The film’s caliber and success will prove that talent alone works here. Pankaj Tripathi is a rank outsider, while Angad Bedi is the son of a cricketer and has no connection with the film industry.
