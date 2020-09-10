MUMBAI — Since the trailer of “Wakaalat From Home,” fans have been looking forward to the reunion of their favorite digital couple Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh in a new avatar. Created by Rohan Sippy and written by Anuvab Pal, the show is a hilarious take on how people have adapted to the new normal across various aspects of their lives—even a divorce! The show also stars Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt as lawyers who are part of the confusion created in the virtual divorce hearing.
Here are the five reasons why you can’t miss out on watching “Wakaalat From Home” on Amazon Prime Video:
1. On-screen reunion of Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh:
The most celebrated digital duo reunites as a couple here. The favorites from “Permanent Roommates” join hands once again in a comic outing.
2. Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt in a sitcom:
The show has Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt as respective counsels for Singh and Vyas. In this hilarious divorce case, they are struggling to make peace. Sait is known more for serious roles.
3. Rohan Sippy’s direction:
The series is directed by Rohan Sippy, who has helmed the classic crime caper “Bluffmaster!” (2005) as well as “Kuchh Na Kaho,” “Dum Maaro Dum” and “Nautanki Saala.” For Sippy, it is his digital debut.
4. Computer screen production:
The 10-episode series is shot completely during the lockdown on a zoom call. The show takes us into the lives of a married couple Sujin and Radhika, who have filed for divorce. Owing to lockdown restrictions, the court hearing moves to Zoom calls, where their respective lawyers take charge of the proceedings. What follows is an absolute laugh-riot full of commotion and chaos. With battle-lines drawn between the couple, we see this quartet indulging in cheap digs to score over the other and win the case.
5 Relatable quotient:
The series is a hilarious take on how people have adapted to the new normal. Who would have thought of a court hearing minus a court?
