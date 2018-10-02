MUMBAI— Let the battle for freedom begin! The first motion picture glimpse of the extraordinary journey of India’s greatest warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, is finally out in the teaser of Zee Studios’ and producer Kamal Jain’s magnum opus, “Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.” The film, which has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, releases on Jan. 25.
The teaser is indeed spectacular and intense, and here are five reasons why it makes us wait with bated breath for the film releasing on Jan. 25, 2019.
1) The film is written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, who created the “Bahubali” franchise, co-wrote “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and most of S.S. Rajamouli’s epics.
2) Joining him here is Prasoon Joshi, a writer and lyricist who is very picky about what he accepts.
3) Despite all the controversies around it, the film looks great, a spectacle in the tenor of, but not modeled on, “Bahubali,” with a matching scale.
4) More vitally, the film has soul and intensity, and Kangana Ranaut’s character will bring alive the greatest women freedom fighter ever in Indian history as Manikarnika, also known as Laxmibai, the Rani of Jhansi. Ranaut is in top form, her expressions and body language making her a contender for acting honors in all the awards for 2019 films.
5) Again, despite the hiccups and storms in the making and all those rumors, the film’s director remains Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the real name of South ace Krish. So all reports that he was replaced by Ranaut herself and thrown out of the film are clearly off track. Krish, even in Hindi films, is known for the intense Akshay Kumar film of 2015, “Gabbar - Is Back.”
