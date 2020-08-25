MUMBAI — A full 20 years ago, on Aug. 24, Kalyanji-bhai of the Kalyanji-Anandji music duo achieved immortality.
Their score is around 250 films in Hindi and Gujarati. It is a matter of shame that Kalyanji-Anandji's phenomenal output is not given the same hype and hoopla as that of so many other lesser names among composers.
And while every birth and death anniversary of R.D. Burman is hyped beyond measure, even such a momentous occasion of this gentle giant goes unsung! Kalyanji (with his brother), apart from his versatile talent, was a humongous mentor of new talents in music (Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Babla, Viju Shah), vocals (Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Manhar Udhas, Sudesh Bhonsle, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Sunidhi Chauhan and others), as well as names as varied as Tabassum, Dinesh Hingoo and Johny Lever, goes unsung.
K-A were not only known for music and mentoring talents but also for pioneering stage shows with leading singers and stars. A lesser-known aspect was of how stars as varied as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan among others frequented their music hall to be noticed by the top filmmakers who came there to meet or have prolonged music "mehfils" with the duo. It was here that Bachchan was introduced to Prakash Mehra.
To choose just five scores from a list that also includes "Himalay Ki Godmein" (which won them the Cine Music Directors' Association Best Music award), "Upkar," "Mahal" (1969—Dev Anand, one of their most underrated scores), "Saccha Jhutha," "Johny Mera Naam," "Victoria No. 203," "Zanjeer," "Blackmail," "Muqaddar Ka Sikander," "Qurbani" and many others was a giant and unenviable task. But here goes.
"Jab Jab Phool Khile" / 1965
This film saw K-A score a romantic milestone of a rare high order, with lyricist Anand Bakshi getting his decisive passport to big time with classics like "Ek Tha Bul Aur Ek Thi Bulbul," "Yahaan Main Ajnabee Hoon," "Na Na Karte Pyar," "Yeh Samaa" and the towering cult number in three versions, "Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyaan Milaana." The golden jubilee hit inspired 1996's biggest hit "Raja Hindustani." And Kashmir became a favorite location finally, though the super-hit "Junglee" had been shot there earlier. The love story of a boatman and a Mumbai heiress connected big time. And Mohammed Rafi dominated the all-popular album.
"Saraswatichandra" / 1968
The Gujarat-based folk music was so potent it won K-A the National Best Music award, making them the first Hindi film composers to get this honor. The Nutan melodrama saw a host of Indeevar -written beauties like "Chandan Sa Badan," "Main To Bhool Chali Babul Ka Des," "Chhod Di Saari Duniya," "Humne Apna Sab Kuchh Khoya" and "Phool Tumhein Bheja Hai Khat Mein." The music had a big hand in shaping the quantum of success this lachrymose drama got. The songs live on 52 years down.
"Safar" / 1970
A Bengali subject in its ethos, it had K-A delivering five milestone compositions that had few equals in that year when the Best Music award was given to a mediocre score. While Kishore Kumar's "Zindagi Ka Safar" and "Jeevan Se Bhari" were among the finest songs of peak-time Rajesh Khanna, both Mukesh's "Jo Tumko Ho Pasand" and the film saw Feroz Khan take off (as a filmmaker, he did four musical hits with them later). Manna Dey's "Nadiya Chale Chale Re Dhaara" and Lata Mangeshkar's "Jis Path Pe Chalaa" both rank as classics with few equals in that era.
"Purab Aur Pacchim" / 1971
This Manoj Kumar classic on the East versus West clash of cultures and morals saw K-A excel in a score wherein they blended sovereign originals with traditional devotionals recorded for the film, like "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" and "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram." Besides Mukesh's timeless "Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De," it was a Mahendra Kapoor-dominated score led by evergreens like "Dulhan Chali," "Hai Preet Jahaan Ki Reet Sadaa" and "Purva Suhani Aayi Re."
"Don" / 1978
A cult and all-popular score, it ranked among many K-A triumphs in crime dramas with sparse space or scope for music. In that sense, this remains a textbook on how to score brilliant situational music in a non-musical actioner. Kishore Kumar dominated with cult numbers like "Khaike Paan Banaraswala," "Ee hai Bambai Nagariya," "Main Hoon Don" and "Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar" (with Lata). Asha Bhosle's now-cult "Yeh Mera Dil" completed this record-selling album.
