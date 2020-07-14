MUMBAI — The set of a football arena, unused for over three months, was dismantled to save it from the ravages of the monsoon, which normally remains in Mumbai until September.
The set for the Ajay Devgn sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, “Maidaan,” will now be re-assembled and rebuilt in November. This was a decision taken by co-producer Boney Kapoor, the director and the leading man to minimize further losses from the halt in production activity.
Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho” fame is helming the film, and it was decided that because of obvious reasons, the shoot could not be continued during the wet spell so that the set could be protected. The unit did not foresee that the viral pandemic would extend all the way to the four-month monsoon season in Mumbai that began in June.
“Maidaan” is Boney Kapoor’s first production since “Milenge Milenge” (2010) without a family member in the lead. He is husband to late wife Sridevi (whose film “Mom” produced by him did have an outsider male lead in Akshaye Khanna), father to Arjun Kapoor and Janhavi Kapoor, the brother of Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and uncle to Sonam K. Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.