MUMBAI—Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his debut movie "Vicky Donor" will always be the most special film for him.
Replying to a tweet about "Vicky Donor," Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on Jan. 24: "Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen."
Released in 2012, "Vicky Donor," a film by Shoojit Sircar, is based on sperm donation and infertility. It also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.
"Vicky Donor" won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It also was remade in Telugu as "Naruda Donoruda" starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for "Dream Girl" an upcoming comedy-drama film. The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Nushrat Bharucha.
