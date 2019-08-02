MUMBAI—She steals both people’s hearts and miniature shampoo bottles from hotels when she knows her friends love that brand! “I heart you girl!” expresses Deepika Padukone’s best friend on her recently-launched website for Friendship Day, which falls this year Aug. 4.
Sneha Ramchander recently took to Padukone’s website to pen down little things that she loves about her friend – a testimonial that tells us all about the great bond they share and the love between them.
Sharing the most quirky habits of her friend, Ramchander writes, “Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa?
Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness.
Someone who has undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment.
Someone who’s so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it.
Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them?
I do! I do! That’s my darling friend, DP.
It’s a happy day for friends like us.”
A few months back, when Padukone launched her website, fans were enthralled to see what she has to offer in this new venture. Every month, one person who is close to DP (as she is known) shared a cherished memory and after Ranveer Singh, Sabyasachi, Meghna Gulzar and Imtiaz Ali, it is the actress’ best friend who has penned these beautiful words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.