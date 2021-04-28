MUMBAI — Working with Prabhas and with T-Series is a dream of every music director, writer or director. Fortunately, for music director Manan Bhardwaj, both came true at a very early stage of his career. Manan Bhardwaj, who became a known name after "Teri Aankhon Dikhta Jo Pyar Mujhe," is now working on the music of "Radhe Shyam" for its Hindi version.
Talking about this, Bhardwaj says, “As soon as I presented the song to the T-Series team, they loved it. The next step was to make director Radhe-sir, Prabhas-sir and the whole team to listen to it. Everyone loved it and agreed that it was a perfect fit for the situation. It may sound really easy, but was actually not, because after the go-ahead I had to make over 30 versions of the same song to make it a perfect fit to the script, situation and characters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.