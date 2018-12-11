MUMBAI—Forbes India announced the Celebrity 100 list, and the magazine released only a few covers celebrating the top achievers of the year.
The Forbes India covers include the “game changer” Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone “Taking the centre stage,” “Mr. Dependable” Ayushmann Khurrana, Sachin Tendulkar hitting “The right pitch,” “Lord of the 90 minutes” Sunil Chhetri and the “Radical and Apt” Radhika Apte.
Kumar, who has been actively standing up for relevant topics in society with his films, has been termed as the game changer by Forbes India as he graces the cover of the magazine.
Padukone has been on an all-time high achieving one milestone at a time. The actress, who started the year on a powerful note with the blockbuster success of “Padmaavat,” went on to make the nation proud by not just featuring in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people list but also the only woman ever to appear in the top 5 richest celebrities of India. The actress also reclaimed her throne of the sexiest Asian Woman. Padukone, currently, is the highest-paid actress.
Khurrana has had an eventful year with back-to-back hits breaking through the mold of the commercial entertainers. With unconventional topics and solid box-office performances, Khurrana has emerged to be a Mr. Dependable for upcoming projects.
Tendulkar has been one of the most popular faces in the brand world and continues to rule the hearts of his fans worldwide. After taking the audience on a nostalgic ride with his docudrama film last year, he graces the cover of Forbes as he is hitting the right pitch in his career right now.
Chhetri, who has become synonymous to football in India, is the captain of the Indian football team and received an overwhelming response from football fans.
The ‘Radical and Apt’ Apte bagged the Woman of the Year title owing to the success of her varied ventures spanning across multiple platforms. It has been a great year for Apte.
While only a few made it to the covers of Forbes, the Forbes Celebrity 100 list included names like Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn among others.
So may we ask where are Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt?
