MUMBAI — No natural calamity since ages has put the brakes on everything within the film industry as the current crisis.
Here is an insight—on both a personal and general basis—on what is happening during this ‘not-so-happening’ time in Mumbai.
First the hope-giving updates:
- The Film & Television Producers’ Guild of India has swung into action to lend financial assistance to daily wage workers affected by the suspension of shoots.
- The Federation of Western India Cine Employees will also distribute 15 kilos of essential food items to them as well.
- The Movie Stunt Artiste Association has stated that since stunt artistes are paid almost Rs. 5000 per working shift, which is higher than light-men or spot-boys, there have been no complaints as yet. But should the need arise and there is a paucity of funds that they are arranging, they were confident of being helped, as in the past, by two actors—Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
- Atul Mohan, editor, Complete Cinema (a leading trade journal) and entertainment business analyst, estimates the daily loss in the exhibition sector (movie theatres business) at Rs. 125 crore per day. “And that’s in the ticket sales alone. There is an equal loss in their food and beverage section, apart from the revenues for parking and film and other publicity on the site.”
- The exhibition sector, he tells you, is the worst-hit, as even areas where bans are not yet official, like in some smaller centres, see no new movies coming up. As for production and distribution, there will be chances of revival after things normalize.
- Among celebs, here is a lowdown. Dilip Kumar has been kept in complete isolation at his Pali Hill home, with wife Saira Banu taking absolutely no chance of any infections for the 97 year-old actor.
- Kangana Ranaut has gone to hometown Manali,where she will celebrate her birthday with family March 23 and will dote on sister Rangoli’s son Prithviraj.
- While the pop brigade is coming up with fluff as songs on the virus and seeking publicity through media releases, singer Narendra Chanchal has quietly recorded “O Kitthon Aaya Corona” to highlight the importance of washing hands and using sanitizers.
- Anup Jalota returned from London and was in awe of the arrangements for treating senior citizens. He tested negative.
- Terrence Lewis and Shakti Mohan are conducting online dance tutorials on video.
- Irrfan Khan’s son Baabil retruned from the UK and is under self-quarantine at his Madh Island, Mumbai, residence, for two weeks.
- Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh are similarly in self-quarantine after shooting abroad and for an awards gala respectively.
- Radhika Apte and husband Benedict Taylor have, on the other hand, reached London safely.
- Katrina Kaif is learning the guitar and tweeted, “Work in progress. Sound coming soon in a few days.”
- Sara Ali Khan was trolled for visiting Benares and being a part of the Ganga Aarti in these times, and is incommunicado.
- Salman Khan is at his Panvel farmhouse, doing what he loves best—sketching.
- Chunky Panday spent time at home cooking up oatmeal pancakes (minus the sugar syrup) for fitness freak daughter Ananya.
- Sonam K. Ahuja and husband Anand came back from London, impressed with the measures taken by Indian authorities to check the virus. They are in self-quarantine too, but were shocked to see no effective screening at the London airport.
- Alia Bhatt did not let the whole atmosphere dampen her plans and celebrated her birthday with two cake-cuttings: one with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s family and one with sister Shaheen.
- Elli Avrram spends her time “Reading, writing, meditating, reflecting and gardening.”
- Athiya Shetty is doing workouts at home with “the best trainer in the world—dad (Suniel Shetty).”
- Working out, catching up on sleep, binge-watching missed movies and reading scripts—Taapsee Pannu is quite occupied.
- Lara Dutta is actually leaning to cook a few recipes as otherwise she never enters the kitchen.
- Saif Ali Khan is busy gymming, binge-watching, cooking, reading and “NOT answering phone messages!”
