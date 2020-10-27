MUMBAI — Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Gurbani were conferred with the ‘Best Rising Star’ award for their stellar performances in Amazon Original Series “Four More Shots Please! Season 2” at the 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020. The awards were held recently and were live-streamed from the Busan International Film Festival.
Setting a new milestone in the global arena, Amazon Prime Video announced this exciting achievement. This accolade comes hot on the heels of the 2020 International Emmy® Awards nomination for it in the Best Comedy Series category announced earlier this year.
Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “I am equal parts delighted and proud to learn that a globally-acclaimed international platform such as the Asian Content Awards has recognized “Four More Shots Please Season 2” and honored our talent with such a great award. It is our endeavor to create quintessential, relatable and authentic stories that can travel across geographies and cut across borders, and a win like this only reaffirms the fact that the characters and the stories that we’re creating are truly universal in nature.”
She added, ““Four More Shots Please! Season 2” has been a true labor of love for us and we are delighted to share this success with Pritish Nandy Communications, and of course our fantastic talent who deserve every bit of adulation coming their way for giving us four extremely memorable, yet relatable flaw-some women to look up to!”
Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, “Four More Shots Please! Season 2” is the only Indian title to have won an award at the 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020, following stiff competition from entries from across Asia including China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.
