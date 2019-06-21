MUMBAI—Ashish Vidyarthi is Scar, Shreyas Talpade is Timon, Sanjay Mishra is Pumbaa and Asrani is Zazu in the Hindi version of the new Disney film “The Lion King,” releasing Jul. 19 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu besides in English.
After having conquered hearts with the Indian multi-lingual versions of “The Jungle Book” in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and crown jewel “The Lion King” with ground-breaking technology that re-imagines the greatest story ever told. Etched forever in pop culture, the animated version was known for its strong and emotional storytelling and memorable characters that has won the hearts of fans everywhere.
With the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba getting us emotional each time, who can forget the perfect comic timing of Timon and Pumbaa, the reluctant but witty bird Zazu and the menacingly evil Scar in the cast?
While it has been recently announced that actor Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan will be voicing Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi version, now the studio has orchestrated a befitting casting for the rest of the characters.
“‘The Lion King’ is a classic that epitomizes Disney’s prowess of bringing heartwarming stories that are timeless and transcend generations. A quintessential story of a father and his son and their heartwarming relationship; it is about a pride of lions and a pioneering blend of live-action filmmaking techniques and state-of-the-art virtual reality technology never seen before on celluloid,” said Bikram Duggal, Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India.
Directed by ‘Jon Favreau, Disney’s new film is one of the most anticipated ones in recent times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.