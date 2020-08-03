MUMBAI — Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón will be executive producer on “The Disciple,” the Marathi film written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
“The Disciple” has been chosen as one of the only 50 titles in the Official Selection of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, after being selected to have its historic World Premiere at the 77th Venice International Film Festival as the first Indian film since 2001 to be in competition!
Endeavor Content will sell the North American rights and New Europe Film Sales also boards the film as international sales agent.
Alfonso Cuarón is a Mexican film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer and editor. He has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards and has won four, including two Best Director awards for “Gravity” (2013) and “Roma” (2018). He is the first Latin American director to receive the award for Best Director. His other notable films include “Children of Men” (2006), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), “Y Tu Mamá También (2001), and “A Little Princess” (1995).
Cuarón revealed, “I met Chaitanya through a mentorship program, where I had the opportunity to watch his very superb debut film, “Court.” I was immediately impressed by his sense of cinema and fearless confidence to tell stories. He was part of most of “Roma”’s process and I jumped to the opportunity to be part of the process of his second film. I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema.”
(Tamhane met Cuarón after being handpicked by the director for the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative program, in which Cuarón personally selected only one filmmaker to participate.)
Chaitanya Tamhane’s multi-lingual film “Court” (2014), though censored as a Marathi film, was adjudged the Best Film in 2015 at the 62nd Indian National Film Awards, in which this writer was a jury member.
Said Tamhane, “It’s a bit surreal and an incredible honor for me to have one of the most recognized and acclaimed filmmakers in the world as a part of “The Disciple.” In some ways, this validation from Alfonso Cuarón is even more meaningful to me than any prize or award. Alfonso has been an invaluable friend and guide to the film from a very early stage, and his coming on board as Executive Producer is yet another expression of his faith in my film. I do also admit to feeling some pressure and a big responsibility, now that Alfonso is putting his name on the line for us and our collaboration! I am also just excited and awed to have one of the foremost practitioners of the art form take an interest in my work, and be so generous towards my film and me.”
Producer Gomber added, “It is unbelievable for me to have someone like Alfonso being involved in our film. He is an institution in himself and he has been just stellar. His faith in my film, and also his humility, has taught me a lot. For someone like Alfonso to believe in our work and to attach his name to our film fills me with a huge sense of pride, on behalf of our entire cast and crew, and all those who contributed and sacrificed to make this film.”
“The Disciple” is a Marathi film about Sharad Nerulkar, who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it is really possible to achieve the excellence he is striving for, especially in view of the ground realities. This is a journey of devotion, passion and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai. Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave and Deepika Bhide Bhagwat head the cast.
Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., founded by Vivek Gomber, is an independent film production company dedicated to producing artistic cinematic endeavors in India. In 2014 the company produced their first film, “Court.” The film premiered at the 71st Venice Film Festival, where it won the Lion of the Future award for Best Debut and the Orizzonti award for Best Film. It was India’s entry also to the 88th Academy Awards after winning the National Best Film award as mentioned earlier.
“The Disciple” was awarded the Sundance Institute Open Borders Fellowship presented by Netflix. It will have its World Premiere again at the 77th Venice Film Festival in the competitive section as the only Indian film from among 16 in the competition. This is also the first time in 19 years that an Indian film is in the running for the Golden Lion. The last film to compete, and win the award, was Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding,” in 2001.
Endeavor Content is a global leader in the development, financing and sales of premium film, television, theater and audio content. Endeavor Content seeks to facilitate more ownership and creative freedom for artistes, creators and production companies in an ever-evolving media landscape. It is a division of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.
Jan Naszewski’s New Europe is a Warsaw-based boutique world sales company sells quality feature films and shorts from all over the world. The company’s catalog includes award-winning and widely-sold films, all selected for Cannes, Berlin, Venice, TIFF, Sundance and Locarno film festivals. In late 2018, New Europe became part of NEM Corp – a creative collaboration hub.
