MUMBAI— As the auspicious festival of Diwali has commenced, the film industry has been gearing up for the ‘Festival of Lights.’ The colorful festival has been one of the most loved occasions and here’s what the biggies are doing this Diwali:
Aamir Khan:
Aamir Khan’s Diwali party is one of the most talked-about parties of the year. However, this year, Khan’s Diwali celebrations are a full-fledged family affair. As Kiran Rao celebrates her birthday Nov. 7, he has planned a Diwali party with family. Ira is flying down to spend the festival at home, and Aamir has invited all his cousins and family to attend the celebration.
Ekta Kapoor:
Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who usually has a grand party for Diwali, will have low- key celebrations this year and spend the festival with selected few people as some of the family members and friends are not well. Kapoor has invited very close people this time instead of having the usual large-scale party.
Sanjay Dutt:
Due to back-to-back shoot schedules, Sanjay Dutt will not be able to host their traditional Diwali party along with wife Maanyaata. However, the duo will be celebrating the festival with a small pooja that will be attended by close family members.
Kriti Sanon:
While Kriti Sanon flies down to her hometown Delhi every year for Diwali, this year, her family will be joining the actress in Mumbai for the festivities. As Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming film, her family decided to ring in the festival with her at her Mumbai residence that she recently got renovated.
Shraddha Kapoor:
Shraddha Kapoor shares a very warm bond with her entire family and makes it a point to celebrate every festival with them. Be it Ganpati celebrations at maasi (maternal aunt) Padmini Kolhapure Sharma’s house or Diwali celebrations with the family, this year, as usual, Kapoor will be celebrating Diwali at home.
Sanya Malhotra:
Sanya Malhotra is heading to her home in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with family. As her film “Badhaai Ho” is doing amazingly well at the box-office, it will be double celebrations for the actress this year.
Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor:
The filmmaker duo gearing up for their release “Kedarnath,” will perform a pooja at the office in the morning, followed by a family get-together and dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.