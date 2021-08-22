NEW DELHI – As the country celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, among several others, shared glimpses of their Raksha Bandhan celebration with their fans on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared throwback pictures with her brother Karnesh Sharma from their childhood as well as from Anushka's wedding ceremony. "The unbreakable bond ... @kans26," she captioned the post.
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the festival with her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu and shared a bunch of photos featuring her family.
Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared the pictures, along with the caption, "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89. Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are...expecting my gifts soon too- Love, Mimi."
Out of the four pictures shared by Chopra, the first one featured the star with her brother Siddharth, as they stood beside each other and smiled at the camera. The second picture showed the actress tying a Rakhi on Siddharth's wrist. The third one was especially sweet as fans could see a smiling Priyanka holding a white mug in her hand, most probably a Rakhi gift from her brother.
Arjun Kapoor shared a heartwarming post with lots of beautiful pictures with his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.
"So last week one of my sisters got married & it made me realize that how quickly life changes !!! So many variables and possibilities on the horizon for all of us, but what keeps us grounded always is one constant - Brothers and Sisters," he penned along with the pictures.
From childhood pictures to events to photoshoots, Arjun's photos had them all.
"As long as I can remember my siblings have been everything in my life and may that always continue... Here's to my brothers & sisters - Happy RakshaBandhan. Love you all," he added to the caption.
Vicky Kaushal posted a snap on his Instagram Story, flaunting his wrist tied with many colorful rakhis.
Taapsee Pannu challenged the tradition by sharing pictures with her sisters.
"Coz the protectors don't really have a gender! #HappyRakshabandhan my minions ! P.S- yes I force them to tie Rakhi to me because I am the eldest one hence I CAN," she captioned her fun post.
Yami Gautam shared a beautiful picture from her wedding where she, and her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar could be seen walking, led by her brother Ojas Gautam.
"Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever! Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam," she wrote along with the sweet picture.
Kiara Advani posted some super cute pictures with her brothers.
"#HappyRakhi to my 4 beautiful baby bros. I love you more than you can imagine. God bless you monkeys," Kiara penned the caption.
Ananya Panday shared a surprising childhood throwback picture with cousin Ahaan Panday and Hollywood star Gerard Butler.
"Happy Rakhi Ahaani Love you," she added to the picture.
Sonu Sood posted a picture with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, showing his rakhi-tied wrist and wearing a stylish black kurta.
"Happy Rakshabandhan. Really proud of both my sisters @malvika_sachar & @monikasoodsharma for the great work that you have been doing for the society. Love you loads," he captioned the post.
Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Arjun Rampal, Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to their siblings on social media.
In related news, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting in London for her upcoming show “Citdel,” which is a spy-thriller directed by the Russo Brothers. It stars her and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden in the lead roles.
She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.
She will next be seen in “Text For You,” which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in “Matrix 4” and the recently announced Bollywood film “Jee Le Zaraa,” which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.