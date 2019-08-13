MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone, much to the fascination of everyone present at the location, played cricket with the entire team of her upcoming film “‘83,” in between breaks on the sets.
Playing cricket with the whole cast also helped them bond and know each other better. Deepika, the daughter of Prakash Padukone, who is an internationally-celebrated badminton player, is a national level badminton player herself. And that’s not all – she also plays other sports such as basketball.
In this film, she slips into the real-life role of Romi Dev, wife to Kapil Dev, alongside hubby Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of Kapil. Kapil steered India to the World Cup victory in the 1983 tournament, and this film is based on the event.
Having seen the life of a sportsman at close quarters helped Deepika understand the role of Romi better. She has seen exactly what it took for her mother to be a wife to a sportsman, who had to dedicate his life to his sport and bring glory to the country. She thus is aware of all the sacrifices and the toll it takes on their personal lives.
The film is directed by Kabir Khan.
