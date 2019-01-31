MUMBAI—February is the shortest month of the year, but this time it begins with a Friday. Here is what we will get to see in this month after a fairly jubilant January that saw the super-success of “URI: The Surgical Strikes” and the modest faring of “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and “Thackeray.”
Feb. 1: “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”
This film is based on conflict within a family when it is revealed that the daughter’s preference as a partner is someone from the same sex. Acceptance, loving unconditionally and a non-preachy look at how human beings can be wired differently forms the USP of this film. It stars Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor as the father and the different daughter, with Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by debutant Shelly Chopra Dhar, it gives a different spin to the meaning of the 1994 cult song of that name, which becomes a perfect title.
Feb. 1 also sees the low-key release of what was actually Farhan Akhtar’s debut film as actor, “The Fakir Of Venice,” which has already been shown at some international festivals. It has been delayed for over a decade!
Feb. 8:
The Abhishek Chaubey film “Sonchiriya” has been postponed, and some B- and C-grade films will hit the screen, among them, the horror film with Nargis Fakhri, “Amavas.”
Feb. 14: “Gully Boy”
This real-life story of two rappers from a humble precinct of Mumbai will hit the screen on Valentine’s Day, which is a Thursday. Ranveer Singh’s hysteria among GenY, as also the following of the youth for Alia Bhatt, will make this Zoya Akhtar film get a surefire opening in primary urban centers. After the “Simmba” and “Raazi” craze settles, however, the film’s merits will decide its fate.
Feb. 15: “Hum Chaar”
Rajshri Productions revive their penchant for introducing newcomers in a youth-centric story on how friends can be family. The entire team is fresh, and in today’s times, that can mean a good collection if the film delivers. This one comes on Friday.
Feb. 22: “Total Dhamaal”
A mad laugh-riot of a caper, complete with the pivot of hidden money, digitally- created animals of every hue, and a major cast of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn (also one of the co-producers) make this third film in the “Dhamaal” franchise a hot proposition. The gang of Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jafferi are there as well, and the film looks like the hottest proposition of February.
