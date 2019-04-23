MUMBAI—After the streak of success with “Gully Boy” and “Made in Heaven,” her web show, Zoya Akhtar reveals how she feels about the success coming her way.
According to Akhtar, a filmmaker should not look at the end result while making a movie and should rather enjoy the process of filmmaking. Well, what is new in that? But there should be the intention to respect and have a desire to connect with the audience for that subject, right? From script to stars to music and other content, right?
Akhtar had a terrific start to the year as both these projects received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. She added, “You have to do something that you believe in, and with honesty. Then, whatever happens, happens for the best.”
“Gully Boy” and “Made in Heaven” were set in two completely contrasting backdrops – Mumbai’s slums and the weddings of rich Indians. Bringing to screen the realities of both the worlds, Akhtar convinced the audience of the true faces of both segments of society.
Past Filmography of Zoya Akhtar:
Writer-director:
“Luck By Chance” (2009) / Flop
“Bombay Talkie” (2013) / Flop
“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011) / Average
“Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015) / Below Average but her best film until then
Writer:
“Talaash” (2012) / Average
Web Series:
“Lust Stories” (2018)
