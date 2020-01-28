Carrying forward its mission to take film education to the 'invisible' and silent minority, the Film and Television Institute of India is conducting a unique ‘Smartphone Film Making Course’ for specially-abled children and young adults in pink city Jaipur.
Four of the 15 participants of the 10-day course are hearing impaired. Interpreters are helping them in understanding the Course.
The course is being conducted in collaboration with Jaipur-based NGO The Open Space Society with support from the Government of Rajasthan. Renowned cinematographer and SKIFT faculty Ajmal Jami is the course Director.
So far the Course participants have learnt about different shots and camera angles, and shooting movements on tripods.
This is the second such course for specially abled children and young adults by FTII. The first was conducted in August 2019 at IIMC, New Delhi.
