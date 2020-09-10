MUMBAI — If there’s one thing fans know about actor Gagan Anand, it is his consistency in each of his roles. Be it TV serials like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” or “Veer Ki Ardaas Veera” or popular web series like “Fixerr” and “Boss: Baap of Special Services,” the TV star seems to fit perfectly as he was also part of the direction team of ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s romantic drama “Baarish.”
Anand is all set to win hearts again in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5 Club’s web series “Bicchoo Ka Khel,” starring alongside the lead character of Divyenndu Sharma and Anshul Chauhan. Gagan plays Rajveer, a 38-year-old lawyer’s hit-man and loyal bodyguard.
Anand says, “ALTBalaji is like home to me now. Dark roles always fascinate me. Also, this is a complex character with dark undertones of revenge, sexuality and politics. It is an impactful role that will easily grab the audience’s attention and attract them.”
“Bicchoo Ka Khel” is a crime thriller about Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.
