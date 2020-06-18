MUMBAI — Star Plus, the leading Hindi general entertainment channel, recently brought to its viewers the famous mythological tale, “Shree Ganesh.”
In a virtual press conference, the artistes got talking and shared their stories and experiences shooting for the show. The channel has brought forth mythological stories like “Mahabharat” and “Ramayana” also to help bring positivity in the lives of the audience. In this interaction, “Shree Ganesh” fame Gajendra Chauhan got candid as he shared insights on the on-going trend of showcasing mythological shows.
“Mythological shows like “Mahabharat,” “Ramayana” and “Shree Ganesh” are God’s blessing to us,” he said. “The epics “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat” are the heritage of our country. The lessons taught in these epics run in our veins. I believe whatever happens in life is in “Mahabharat” and whatever is in “Mahabharat” happens in life. In the epic, the battle was between ‘dharma’ and ‘adharma,’ good and evil.
Similarly, Lord Ganesh is Vighnaharta, the Destroyer of Evil and his stories will be a guiding light for all of us and I am thankful to Star Plus for bringing back the show and Dheeraj Kumar-sir for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the show. ”
Chauhan had also played Yudhisthir, the eldest of the five Paandavs, in the original “Mahabharat” produced and directed by B.R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra between 1988 and 1990.
